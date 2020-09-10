Ismail Sabri says no protocols ignored for China ministers visit, can’t let Covid-19 stop diplomacy

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a press conference after chairing the Special Committee Meeting for the New Normal Cultivation Campaign at Perdana Putra Building in Putrajaya, September 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Media attention was intentionally kept low during China State Councillor and Defence Minister Wei Fenghe’s visit here on Monday for security reasons, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

He assured the public that all precautions and protocols were observed during Wei’s visit, including for the visiting dignitary to be tested for Covid-19 as was mandatory for all arrivals under the National Security Council’s standard operating procedures.

The minister explained that Wei’s visit was necessary as diplomatic ties must be maintained despite the global pandemic, adding that Wei’s trip here was fruitful for both countries.

Malaysia’s borders are technically closed to foreign visitors as part of the movement control order.

“Government to government diplomatic relations must continue. But before the visit of the minister from China, we consulted with the Health Ministry.

“Conditions to enter Malaysia are still tight. Before entering the country, the minister had to do a swab test in China three days prior to travelling here and upon arrival at the airport, he was again swab tested, waited for his results and only when it came back negative was he allowed into the country.

“Having arrived at 6am, he was brought to the hotel where he stayed till the afternoon before visiting my ministry and (he) then proceeded to meet the prime minister.

“Once we were done with our discussions, he left for the hotel and departed the country, hence there was no time to go out and have a walkabout or things of that nature,” Ismail explained today during his security briefing at Putrajaya.

Malaysia also implemented additional restriction on Monday, barring any arrivals from countries with over 150,000 cumulative Covid-19 cases.

Today, Ismail added that Wei’s visit allowed for discussions on the territorial dispute in the South China Sea.

China has unilaterally expanded its claim on the region, bringing it into conflict with Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Ismail said Malaysia impressed upon Wei that it must be apprised of any developments in the disputed waters and for such conflicts to be resolved via diplomacy.

“The sensitive issue here is the South East Asia waters. That’s what we discussed among other things like our country’s defences and so on.

“We were stern in noting that anything concerning these seas must be resolved diplomatically and we told him of our standing,” said Ismail.

He explained that the press was not notified of Wei’s visit as this would have attracted media coverage.

“Which is not wrong; we actually would like that as he is a top official who should be accorded with all the hospitality and respect he deserves, but due to safety concerns we decided to welcome him ourselves.”

However, he stressed that the ceremonies to welcome the foreign leader were fully observed.