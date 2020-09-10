Deputy defence minister: Any soldier involved in death of Private Abdul Aziz will be sacked

Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz speaks to the media during a press conference at Tanah Merah August 22, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) will take stern action against its personnel if it is proven that they were involved in the death of Private Abdul Aziz Aznam, who is believed to have fallen from the third floor of a military camp building in Johor on August 28.

Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz said if there was a charge for the offence of abuse, the ATM would not hesitate to terminate the services of the personnel involved without jeopardising the legal action against them.

“The ATM is extremely sad over the incident and sympathises with the late soldier’s family and will continue with its investigations until justice is served.

“I wish to stress that the ATM will never compromise on any negligence or violation of law by its personnel and will take stern action against the offenders,” he said when winding-up debate on the motion of thanks on the royal address at the Dewan Negara today.

He said the result of a post-mortem conducted by a specialist from the Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Bahru on Sept 7 found that there were no other physical injuries on the body that could be linked to elements of crime and abuse.

He said forensics experts and the police had also visited the scene on Sept 7 to carry out more detailed investigations.

“The ATM will continue to cooperate with the police to assist in investigations,” he said.

The media had reported on August 29 that Abdul Aziz, 20, suffered severe injuries to his head and body after he was believed to have fallen from the third floor of a military camp building in Batu Pahat in Johor.

Abdul Aziz was treated at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital in Batu Pahat and died at 2.30pm on September 6. — Bernama