Muhyiddin receives farewell visit from Thai ambassador

Outgoing Thai Ambassador to Malaysia Narong Sasitorn pays a farewell courtesy call on Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Putrajaya September 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — The issue of bringing back the remaining Malaysians stranded in southern Thailand and the construction of two friendship bridges in Kelantan were among the topics discussed when Thai Ambassador to Malaysia Narong Sasitorn paid a farewell visit to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today.

Also discussed during the meeting at Muhyiddin’s office in Putrajaya were efforts to strengthen existing bilateral ties by exploring more collaborations in various fields for the benefit of both nations.

“Today I received a farewell visit from Sasitorn, who will end his services later this month,” Muhyiddin said in his Facebook posting today, in which he also uploaded six photographs of the visit.

Regarding the process to bring back the Malaysians, Muhyiddin said he had sought the cooperation of the Thai government to facilitate their return since they were just awaiting approval to cross the border.

“Apart from thanking Sasitorn on his role in facilitating the return of 282 Malaysians stranded in Thailand following the Covid-19 pandemic, I also hope the Thai authorities will assist us in bringing back the remaining Malaysians still in southern Thailand,” he said.

Muhyiddin said Thai authorities had also assisted in the return of more than 1,000 Malaysians from southern Thailand.

He said Sasitorn also took note of steps taken by Malaysia to help send back about 17,000 Thai nationals who were in the country throughout the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

“I informed him that the Malaysian government had also helped bring home 110 Thai nationals stranded in four countries via special flights,” said Muhyiddin.

Touching on the commitment between Malaysia and Thailand to build friendship bridges in Tak Bai-Pengkalan Kubor as well as Sungai Golok-Rantau Panjang connecting Kelantan and Narathiwat, he said both countries agreed to continue discussions regarding their construction.

“We also renewed both our countries’ commitment to continue talks regarding the construction of the friendship bridges after the first Joint Technical Committee meeting, scheduled for March, had to be postponed due to Covid-19,” he said.

Muhyiddin said he also stated Malaysia’s commitment to continue to forge good relations with the kingdom in tackling the fallout from the pandemic as well as to express gratitude to Sasitorn, who served here for two years as Thailand’s Ambassador. — Bernama