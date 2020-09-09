Communications and Multimedia Ministry walks back deputy minister’s claim about imposing 20 sen surcharge for online purchases

Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin is pictured in Parliament August 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) has denied holding any discussions on plans to impose an additional charge of 20 sen for purchases costing between RM200 and RM1,000 on online platforms.

In a statement, the ministry refuted its deputy minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin’s comments made yesterday, where he told reporters in Kelantan that such discussions were ongoing.

“With reference to the statement made yesterday, September 8, 2020, in Kelantan, KKMM would like to clarify that there have been no discussions about adding an extra service charge for purchases between RM200 and RM1,000 and 20 sen more for every subsequent RM1,000 for purchases on online platforms,” the statement read.

While attending the Kelantan-level [email protected] programme in Pengkalan Petah yesterday, Zahidi said the measure was to raise a special fund to assist the B40 group including to improve communications infrastructure in the rural areas.

He added that discussions were ongoing and the ministry planned to table it in Parliament so as to find alternative resources which will not burden the people.

He said no additional charge would be imposed on purchases below RM200 while an additional 20 sen would be charged for the next RM1,000 worth of purchases.

Earlier in his speech, Zahidi said the government planned to impose an additional charge for purchases made via e-commerce platforms such as Lazada and Shopee.