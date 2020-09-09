Bank Negara, Penang to hold two-day event on post-moratorium loan repayment assistance

The logo of Bank Negara Malaysia is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 12, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 9 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s Penang branch, in collaboration with the state government, will be holding a two-day event to assist individuals and entrepreneurs in planning their loan repayment after the moratorium ends on September 30.

Trade, Industry and Entrepreneurial Development Committee Chairman Datuk Abdul Halim Hussain said the programme is aimed at entrepreneurs, small and medium enterprises and the public whose income has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“A total of 17 banks and eight related agencies including Bank Negara will be present during those two days, September 12 and 13, to provide assistance with regards to flexible loan repayments,” he said in a press conference today.

The event, to be held at RAIA Hotel in Bayan Lepas from 10am to 6pm, is a loan repayment campaign and entrepreneur incentives programme which will include flexible loan repayments, talks and briefings on incentives for entrepreneurs along with introduction to other existing facilities provided by Penang Development Corporation, Penang Halal International and Bank Negara Malaysia.

He said the government had extended the loan moratoriums for another three months for those who have lost their jobs, but this does not include entrepreneurs and SMEs.

“Many of them have less income now and still can’t afford to repay their loans so this event is to help them apply for flexible repayment with their respective banks,” he said.

He called on those who are worried about being unable to repay their loans to register for the event this weekend and get assistance in applying for flexibility to repay their loans.

Those interested can register online here.