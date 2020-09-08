Muhyiddin in, Mazlan Bujang out as Johor Bersatu chief

The 73-year-old seasoned politician and experienced government administrator is also the long-serving Pagoh MP and also Gambir assemblyman. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Sept 8 — Outgoing Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chief Mazlan Bujang has vacated his post to make way for party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He confirmed that Muhyiddin has been appointed as the new state chief.

“Despite being replaced, my loyalty is still with Bersatu and I will continue with my state government role as an exco.

“I have no problem with the appointment, and it is part and parcel of politics,” Mazlan told Malay Mail briefly when contacted today.

Mazlan was appointed as the Bersatu chief in April last year and has helmed the Johor wing for the last 17 months that also saw Bersatu exit the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition to establish the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) pact in February this year.

An earlier statement had confirmed Muhyiddin’s appointment as the new Johor Bersatu chapter chief. The appointment is effective today.

Muhyiddin, who is also the prime minister, is no stranger to Johor politics as he is from the state and was once its mentri besar when he was with Umno under the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

He understands the southern state’s unique politics and also has good ties with the Johor palace.

The 73-year-old seasoned politician and experienced government administrator is also the long-serving Pagoh MP and also Gambir assemblyman.

Johor has been described as an important frontline state for Bersatu. The two most recent former mentri besar — Datuk Osman Sapian and Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal — were from the Malay-based party.

Even during PH rule, Johor was a model state for Bersatu as it went on to contest against Umno. At present, Bersatu has allied with Umno, PAS and BN to form the ruling PN pact.

Earlier today, Bersatu announced the appointment of the party’s supreme council members, state and bureau chiefs.

The appointments were made by Muhyiddin at a Bersatu meeting in Petaling Jaya, Selangor last night.