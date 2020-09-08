Covid-19: Sabah police deny travel restrictions in Tawau, Lahad Datu

Hazani said the police had not received any directive on travel restrictions in Tawau and Lahad Datu. — Picture by Choo Choy May

TAWAU, Sept 8 — Police have denied viral claims on social media that travel restrictions have been imposed in Tawau and Lahad Datu following a surge in Covid-19 cases in the two districts.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said the information being circulated was not true and the police had not received any directive on such restrictions.

“The matter will be decided in a meeting with the Chief Minister (Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal) this morning,” he said when contacted today.

The message claimed that workers are not allowed to conduct any business or personal travels in and out of Tawau and Lahad Datu, effective immediately, following the latest Covid-19 infection statistics issued by the Health Ministry. — Bernama