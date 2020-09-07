Covid-19: Penang clinic ordered to close temporarily for disinfection

Health workers are seen disinfecting themselves after screening Selangor Mansion residents for Covid-19 in Kuala Lumpur April 11, 2020. The O2 Klinik in a statement today said it was informed by the Penang Health Inspector that there was one confirmed Covid-19 positive case in Penang and upon tracing, the patient had visited the clinic’s ground floor on September 1. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 7 — A clinic in Air Itam here was yesterday ordered to close temporarily for disinfection by the Penang Health Department after one of its patients tested positive for Covid-19.

The O2 Klinik in a statement today said it was informed by the Penang Health Inspector that there was one confirmed Covid-19 positive case in Penang and upon tracing, the patient had visited the clinic’s ground floor on September 1.

“The patient visited the clinic on September 1 at 8.14pm due to diarrhoea, but did not show any Covid-19-related symptoms during that time.

“Four nurses and two doctors were on duty at that time and all have been sent for screening and close monitoring.

“Immediate disinfection of the entire clinic was conducted in accordance with the Health Ministry’s infection control guideline,” it said, adding that the clinic was expected to resume operation from 8am, September 10.

Meanwhile, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow at an event here, advised the public to strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) protocol to protect against Covid-19 infection.

He said all related departments would continue to follow the protocol by immediately handling contact tracing, isolation and treatment should there be any confirmed Covid-19 case in Penang.

“In the event of a case, we hope these can be done immediately and properly so that the (Covid-19) chain can be broken and prevent further transmission,” he said.

Chow was responding to the public receiving Covid-19-related information from social media before the MOH’s official announcement.

Yesterday, Lam Wah Ee Hospital issued a statement saying that the latest Covid-19 patient in Penang was transferred from its Accident and Emergency (A&E) Unit to Penang General Hospital. — Bernama