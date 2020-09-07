Air Selangor: 75pc water supply restored in Klang Valley as at 12.30pm

Residents of Keramat AU3 fill their pails with water following the water disruption in the Klang Valley September 5, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — The water supply in 973 areas, or 75.31 per cent out of 1,292 affected areas, in seven regions around the Klang Valley has been restored as at 12.30pm today.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communication head, Elina Baseri, in a statement today said the restoration of water supply in the remaining 319 areas is ongoing.

Hulu Selangor recorded 100 per cent of water supply resumption, followed by Kuala Selangor (99.25 per cent); Petaling (92.43 per cent); Gombak (76.64 per cent); Kuala Lumpur (52.63 per cent); Kuala Langat (50 per cent) and Klang/Shah Alam (38.42 per cent).

She said that, however, water supply has yet to be fully restored in 55 areas although they were listed in group one which was supposed to be completed last midnight.

“Efforts are being taken to stabilise distribution systems to restore the water supply in these areas.

“We advised consumers not to store and use an excessive amount of water so as to ensure a smooth recovery process in other affected areas according to the Air Selangor restoration plan,” she added.

The water disruption began on Thursday when Sungai Selangor Phase 1, 2, 3 and Rantau Panjang Water Treatment Plants were forced to stop operations due to pollution at the raw water source.

Air Selangor also advised consumers to obtain information from its official announcements or interaction channels, and avoid spreading rumours about the water disruption. — Bernama