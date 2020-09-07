After doubling down on claim against Sabah student, Kudat MP deletes post

Veveonah Mosibin seen in a video call with Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah in Kuala Lumpur, August 21, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Kudat MP Abdul Rahim Bakri has removed a Facebook post in which he insisted Sabahan student Veveonah Mosibin did not sit for any university examinations as shown in a June YouTube video.

Earlier today, he published the post saying he instructed an aide to investigate Veveonah’s case and allegedly found that she neither lived in her hometown of Kampung Sepatalang any longer nor sat for any examinations in June as she said she did in her video.

He did not explain why he saw the need to investigate Veveonah.

Before that, Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin disclosed that Abdul Rahim was the person who informed him that Veveonah did not take any university examinations in June as she depicted in her video.

However, Zahidi also informed the Senate previously that his information came from one of his officers.

Zahidi caused a controversy in the Senate last week after he accused the Sabahan student of faking the incident while fielding a question about Internet connectivity in the country.

In June, Veveonah posted a video to her YouTube channel showing viewers how she spent 24 hours atop a tree in the jungle as that was the only way she could reliably connect to the Internet and sit for her Chemistry and Malaysian studies tests then.

Her YouTube video spurred the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to devise plans for a telecommunications tower in Kampung Bilangau Kecil, Pitas, to provide Veveonah and her fellow villagers improved Internet access.