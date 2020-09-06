Penang aims to be Malaysia’s top domestic destination

Curtis Crest is 800m above sea level, affording visitors a gorgeous 360-degree view of Penang. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 6 — As the international borders remain barred, the Penang government aims to promote the state as the top domestic tourism destination in Malaysia.

In a statement today, State Tourism, Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin said Penang’s “seven world wonders” had always been a tourist attraction on par with many overseas destinations.

The seven world wonders Yeoh referred to include the world’s steepest tunnel track (Penang Hill), world’s highest altitude stressed ribbon bridge (The Habitat), world’s longest water slide awarded by Guinness World Record (Escape); world’s first butterfly and insect sanctuary (Entopia); world’s first tower curved skywalk (The Top), world’s highest ropes course challenge (The Gravityz), as well as the world’s first free standing vertical drop slide (TechDome).

He added that Penang is a multi-faceted travel destination with various unexplored sides to the island such as Balik Pulau and Seberang Perai.

“Due to the pandemic, we are restricted to domestic travel. However, we can turn this into an opportunity by positioning Penang as one of the country’s top domestic destinations,” he said.

The public could also book travel packages and deals on penangtraveldeals.com under the “JOM! Experience Penang” campaign, he added. — Bernama