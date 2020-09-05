Azmin: Perlis must focus on high-value investments, hi-tech industries

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said it is time for the Perlis state government to shift to high-technology industries as the sector is capable of generating high-quality jobs for the residents. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KANGAR, Sept 5 ― The federal government hopes the Perlis state government gives more focus on high-value investments and high-technology industries to reduce dependency on foreign labour.

Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said it is time for the state government to shift to high-technology industries as the sector is capable of generating high-quality jobs for the residents.

“We, at the Federal government is now focusing on efforts to increase skills in the workforce through reskilling and upskilling to meet the industry demand.

“Currently, we are moving into IR 4.0 (Industrial Revolution 4.0), automation industry, robotics and others.

“In fact, we are encouraging the Small and Medium Industries to adapt to new technologies so that they can increase productivity and production,” he said during a courtesy visit to Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man at the State Legislative Assembly Complex near here, today.

Mohamed Azmin said Malaysia is part of the global supply chain and hence, the country must immediately accommodate the industry demand with the adaptation of new technologies so as not to lag behind.

He said Perlis’ residents have huge potential if given the encouragement and support and he is confident the state has the ability to emerge as one of the important states in terms of contribution to the country’s gross domestic product one day.

In another development, Mohamed Azmin urged the Selangor state government to take more drastic action on any parties that caused the contamination of the river which affected water usage for the domestic users in the state.

“The Selangor state administration must take firm action because the contamination and disruption of water supply can cause huge impact not only on users but also on industries and the economy of the nation.

“(From) my experience as the Selangor mentri besar previously, was that I took firm action by not only closing the factories sited along the river bank (illegal factories) but also dragged the wrongdoers to court on their irresponsible actions,” said Mohamed Azmin, who was formerly the Selangor Menteri Besar from 2014 to 2018. ― Bernama