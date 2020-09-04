Water disruption to last at least another four days, Air Selangor says

Air Selangor CEO Suhaimi Kamaralzaman speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur September 4, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 ― Water supply to around 1.2 million user will continue to be affected for another four days due to the contamination at the water treatment plants in Sungai Selangor Phases 1, 2, 3 and Rantau Panjang.

According to Suhaimi Kamaralzaman, the chief executive of Air Selangor, the water treatment plants need to be at a contamination level of 0TON (threshold order number) before it is safe for consumption.

“Currently the water contamination levels are at 1TON so it’s still not safe for consumption.

“It needs to be at 0TON and must produce the same results three times during testing before we are able to use the water,” said Suhaimi during a media briefing here.

