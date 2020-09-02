Nora Anne Quoirin inquest: No drug or poison detected in girl’s body, chemist testifies

Chemist Suhana Ismail is pictured at the Seremban Coroner's Court September 2, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, Sept 2 ― A post-mortem toxicology analysis of holidaying Irish-French teen Nora Anne Quoirin, who was found dead after disappearing from a jungle resort near here last year, did not turn up any trace of common drugs or poisons, a government chemist testified at the Coroner’s Court today.

The seventh witness at the inquest proceedings to determine the cause of Quoirin’s death, Department of Chemistry Malaysia Toxicology Division chemist Suhana Ismail said she found no traces of drugs after performing her analysis on three specimens belonging to Quoirin.

According to Suhana, the three exhibits ― sealed in a plastic specimen bag ― were obtained from Hospital Tuanku Ja’afar’s National Forensic Medicine Institute on August 19, 2019.

“I performed a drug analysis on three specimens ― liver, peritoneal fluid and psoas muscle ― labelled ‘Nora Anne Quoirin’ and the results revealed that they do not contain any traces of drugs.

“Two other pesticide analysis ― organophosphate and organochlorine ― were also conducted on the three specimens and they too show a negative result,” she told Coroner Maimoonah Aid.

Subsequent to her findings, Suhana said she prepared a two-page chemist report dated September 27, 2019 and the exhibits were re-sealed to be kept in cold storage.

Asked to clarify what she meant by common drugs, Suhana said they included over-the-counter prescriptions, recreational drugs and synthetic drugs.

As for the two pesticides, Suhana explained they were both pesticides commonly used in the agriculture industry and that their analysis were part of the division’s routine test when provided with said specimens.

Crime scene soil samples also analysed

Chemist Saiful Fazamil Mohd Ali is pictured at the Seremban Coroner's Court September 2, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Testifying as the eighth witness in the inquest, Department of Chemistry Malaysia Criminalistics Division chemist Saiful Fazamil Mohd Ali said he was tasked with analysing two soil samples obtained from the vicinity of where Quiorin was found and those underneath her body.

“After performing my analysis, I found that both soil samples contained similar density distribution with each other. Therefore, I believed both samples were from the same source.

“Subsequent to the findings, I then prepared a chemist report dated October 1, 2019,” he said.

Quoirin, a 15-year-old with learning difficulties, disappeared from The Dusun resort last year where she was staying with her London-based family, triggering a 10-day hunt involving helicopters, search dogs and hundreds of searchers.

Her nude body was discovered close to the jungle retreat and an autopsy found that she probably starved and died of internal bleeding after spending about a week in the dense rainforest.

MORE TO COME