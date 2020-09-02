In latest survey, Muhyiddin gets thumbs-up from 69pc Malaysians

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin attends a Perikatan Nasional event at Universiti Malaya, Kuala Lumpur September 1, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 ― Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin appears to have a high rating among Malaysians with 69 per cent recently surveyed by independent pollster Medeka Center saying they were happy with his performance.

Muhyiddin has been PM for about six months since replacing Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in March. The survey was completed on August 10.

According to Merdeka Center’s findings, nine out of 10 Malays and Bumiputera from Sabah and Sarawak gave Muhyiddin the thumbs up. He was approved by 65 per cent of ethnic Indians while only 33 per cent of ethnic Chinese were satisfied with him.

“The prime minister’s approval rating continues to be in a comfortable, positive territory considering that he has held the position since March 2020,” Merdeka Center programme director Ibrahim Suffian said in a statement today.

MORE TO COME