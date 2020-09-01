Why no action against deputy minister for endorsing son for Pharmaniaga directorship? Guan Eng asks MACC

Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng says deputy defence minister Ikman Hisham Abdul Aziz recommending his son to become a member of board of directors of Pharmaniaga Bjd was a clear sign of power abuse and corruption. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 ― DAP's Lim Guan Eng has urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today to explain no action has been taken against deputy defence minister Ikman Hisham Abdul Aziz.

The Bagan MP said Ikmal recommending his son to become a member of board of directors of Pharmaniaga Bjd was a clear sign of power abuse and corruption.

“Ikmal recommending his own son is a perfect toxic cocktail of abuse of power, corruption and nepotism emerging in the Perikatan Nasional government,” he told the press.

Lim said in Ikmal’s letter addressed to defence minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on June 5, which was forwarded to the chairman of the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT), Ismail had agreed to the recommendation.

Lim said this was a clear violation of one of MACC’s offences for soliciting or requesting for corruption. He also said it was too late for Ikmal to disclaim responsibility because the act was already committed.

“There is no doubt that MACC should investigate and take action because what Ikaml has done is to solicit for a position which benefited his son by using his position as deputy defence minister.

“Ikmal has not only admitted that he wrote the letter of recommendation but that he was wrong and would withdraw his recommendation letter.

“And the act of soliciting for corruption is considered completed when Ismail agreed to Ikmal’s recommendation to appoint Ikmal’s son,” he added during a press conference at DAP headquarters.

Boustead Holdings, a major defence contractor whose biggest stakeholder is LTAT, is Pharmaniaga’s majority shareholder.

The Armed Forces pension fund also owns a smaller stake in Pharmaniaga.

Three of Pharmaniaga’s board members had reportedly resigned prior to the company’s annual general meeting on July 2.

The company later appointed three new members as per its announcement to Bursa Malaysia on August 3.

They are Azhar Ahmad, Najmil Faiz Mohamed Aris and Zulkifli Jafar.

“So far there is no news or developments by MACC on this matter. ALl are equal in the eyes of the law, whether a VIP or an ordinary citizen,” Lim continued.

“MACC should act immediately against Ikmal to demonstrate that they do not practice double-standards.”

Ikmal has come out and said he regretted what happened after the letter of recommendation went viral on social media.