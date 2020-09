Dr Noor Hisham said that of the 50 detainees screened on August 28, seven were found to be Covid-19 positive. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 ― The director-general of the Ministry of Health (MOH) today announced a new Covid-19 cluster at the Lahad Datu district police headquarters in Sabah.

In his press briefing today, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the Benteng Cluster was detected when inmates there were being screened for the virus.

He said that of the 50 screened on August 28, seven were found to be Covid-19 positive.

