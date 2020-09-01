Badly decomposed body found in well at abandoned Segambut construction site

Sentul Police chief ACP S. Shamugamoorthy Chinniah explained the construction site is covered by overgrowth and that no identification documents were found in the vicinity. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — A badly decomposed body was discovered in a well at an abandoned office construction site in Segambut Merdeka yesterday.

The police arrived at the scene following a tipoff at around 9am.

Based on the body’s condition, the police believe the person died about a month ago.

Sentul Police chief ACP S. Shamugamoorthy Chinniah explained the construction site is covered by overgrowth and that no identification documents were found in the vicinity.

“The identity and gender of the remains cannot be established.

“The case has since been classified as sudden death considering the absence of criminal elements at this point,” he said.

Shamugamoorthy added how the Fire and Rescue Department were roped in to assist with retrieving the remains, which were sent to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for a post-mortem.