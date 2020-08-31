Malaysia reports second Covid-19 death in two days, six new cases

In total 9,340 individuals have been infected with the virus as of today, according to data shared on Health director-general Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah’s Facebook page today. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Malaysia has recorded two consecutive days of deaths from the Covid-19 virus, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 127.

In addition, another six tested positive today, bringing the total number of active cases to 159.

In total 9,340 individuals have been infected with the virus as of today, according to data shared on Health director-general Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah’s Facebook page today.

Apart from that, six individuals were discharged while another six remain in the intensive care unit (ICU). Of the six, four have been placed on ventilators.

MORE TO COME