As imported infections continue, Health Ministry braces for possible winter spike in Covid-19 cases

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said a mutation of the Covid-19 virus has made it more infectious. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 31 — The Health Ministry (MOH) is already looking four months ahead by preparing for a possible spike of Covid-19 infections due to winter weather conditions in several other parts of the world.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah although the country’s infection rate is now under control, developments in other countries, such as what happened in India, Korea, Japan, Spain and France that saw an increase in cases during cold weather conditions must be considered.

“So, our concern is that there would be an increase in cases during that period and due to this we have to make preparations,” he told Bernama when met after attending the National Day 2020 celebrations at Dataran Pahlawan Negara here today.

At the same time, Dr Noor Hisham said a mutation of the Covid-19 virus has made it more infectious and as such, he urged the people to always be on their guard and strictly comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said as there is still no proven vaccine in sight, the ministry would continue to carry out control measures.

“Through these measures, the people must comply with SOPs while on our part we prepare in terms of laboratory, clinics and hospitals in which if there is a case surge we would be able to control the situation,” he said.

Through its public healthcare system, Malaysia had been able to contain the pandemic through early detection of clusters, Dr Noor Hisham said.

“However, we will still need strong cooperation from the people when it comes to breaking the chain of Covid-19 infection,” he said. — Bernama