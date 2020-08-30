Newly elected Mohd Zaidi gets down to work in Slim

BN’s Mohd Zaidi Aziz takes photos with members of the public while visiting the morning market at Slim River market, August 20, 2020. — Bernama pic

TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 30 — Fresh from his by-election win last night, Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Mohd Zaidi Aziz wasted no time getting down to work by meeting his constituents.

Mohd Zaidi, 43, started the day by performing the congregational Subuh prayers at the Slim Village Mosque before having breakfast with the congregation members and residents at the nearby Pak Mail eatery.

He then visited the Slim River public market here at about 8am with his family and planned to visit the traders in the area to express his appreciation for voting for him in the by-election held yesterday.

The multiracial community, especially the old generation of Slim, was seen to be delighted with his victory and congratulated Mohd Zaidi as well as many who took the opportunity to take pictures with him.

When met by reporters, Mohd Zaidi said the first task he did as an elected representative was to study the issues of the people’s problems raised during the campaign period.

“I will try to resolve matters immediately and any that need planning and be brought to the superiors, I will work on them according to priority,” he said.

The acting Tanjung Malim Umno Division chief also plans to restore the Sunday morning market near the Slim River public market area which houses about 50 traders following many requests received on the matter.

Mohd Zaidi said he would discuss the proposal with the Tanjung Malim District Council to ensure full compliance with the standard operating procedures of the Recovery Movement Control Order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“InsyaAllah (God willing), we can find the best way to revive this area and help the traders,” he said.

He is also scheduled to attend a wedding reception at Felda Besout 2 today and hold a ‘kenduri’ with his siblings who returned from the city to celebrate his victory in the Slim by-election.

Mohd Zaidi won with a majority of 10,945 votes when he garnered 13,060 votes, while his opponents, two Independent candidates, lawyer Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, 38, representing the Parti Pejuang Tanahair (Pejuang) obtained 2,115 votes and former teacher S. Santharasekaran, 44, received 276 votes. — Bernama