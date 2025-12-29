JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 29 — Floods have hit Johor again yesterday, affecting the Segamat district, with six temporary evacuation centres (PPS) opened as of 10pm, to house 103 victims from 32 families.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Chairman Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman stated that the opened PPS include the Kampung Batu Badak Community Hall, housing 40 victims from 12 families; the Kampung Tasek Multipurpose Hall (two victims from two families); and the Kampung Jabi Community Hall (five victims from one family).

“Also opened are the PPS at the Kampung Paya Lebar Community Hall, housing 16 victims from six families; the Pekan Air Panas Multipurpose Hall (10 victims from four families); and the Kampung Orang Asli Segamat Kecil Multipurpose Hall, which houses 30 victims from seven families,” he said in a statement.

He noted that all the PPS began operations at 8pm following rising river water levels.

According to him, two rivers have surpassed the danger level: Sungai Muar in Kampung Awat, Segamat, with a reading of 20 meters, and Sungai Kesang in Kampung Seri Maamor, Tangkak, which recorded a reading of 4.11 meters.

Meanwhile, weather conditions in all districts in Johor has been reported to be clear, except for Mersing, which is experiencing rain. — Bernama