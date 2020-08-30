EMCO: 5,000 family heads in Amanjaya to receive food aid, says Kedah MB

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor is seen at a press conference in this file picture. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Aug 30 — A total of 2,100 out of 5,262 family heads in Amanjaya, Sungai Petani, which is under the administrative enhanced movement control order (EMCO) to contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak, have received food assistance in stages starting yesterday.

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the assistance was being distributed by the state government via the related agencies after the EMCO came in force last Friday.

“More than 5,200 family heads living in the Kenanga, Melur and Mawar zone areas need to be given food assistance because they are being quarantined at home. The aid has begun to be distributed and it will continue tomorrow and we will make sure everyone affected by the EMCO gets adequate supply,” he told reporters here today.

Muhammad Sanusi welcomed donations from any non-governmental organisation, adding that the donations could be delivered to the district Disaster Operations Control Centre, which would then be distributed to the residents.

Earlier, Muhammad Sanusi witnessed the handing over of donations of 50 units of wheelchairs and seven units of digital temperature scanners from the Alor Setar Rotary Club District Governor, Teoh Kwan Swee to State Health director Dr Mohd Fikri Ujang for the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital here.

In another development, Muhammad Sanusi, who is also the President of the Kedah Football Association (KFA), said KFA was open to discussion on the ownership of the Kedah team, including Koperasi Anak Kedah Bhd that wished to own a 51 per cent stake in the team.

“We are grateful at their aspirations but they need to formally submit a proposal. KFA gives the opportunity to anyone who wants to be involved in Kedah football and currently there are two, three more parties expressing the same desire,” he said.

He also clarified that the Kedah team players’ salary arrears for March including their Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contributions would be paid on Tuesday. — Bernama