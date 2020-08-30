Covid-19: One new positive case involving Alam Cluster reported in Sarawak today, says SDMC

A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area at KPJ Ampang Puteri April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Aug 30 — One new Covid-19 positive case involving the Alam Cluster was recorded in Sarawak today, bringing the total cumulative cases to 699, announced Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update press statement, SDMC said the new case was reported in Bintulu involving a 33-year-old Filipino.

“Case 699 involves a Filipino, 33, who works as an able body on the Seri Alam LNG Tank Vessel. The case did not show any symptoms.

“The case signed on at the vessel at the Toyoma Shinko Japan Port on Aug 1. The case underwent rT-PCR screening on Aug 21 and the rT-PCR swab result on Aug 23 came back negative for Covid-19.

“The case underwent the second rT-PCR screening on Aug 29, which laboratory test result came back positive for Covid-19,” said SDMC today.

The new case brought the total cumulative cases for the only active cluster in the state, the Alam Cluster, to eight.

SDMC also announced that one recovered and discharged case was reported in Sibu Hospital, bringing the total cumulative of recovery and discharged cases to 663 or 94.85 per cent of the total cases.

“A total of 17 individuals are still receiving treatment at the isolation ward of hospitals. Eleven of them are being treated at Bintulu Hospital followed by five at Sarawak General Hospital and one at Miri Hospital.”

The state’s total Covid-19 deaths remained at 19 or 2.72 per cent of the total cases, said SDMC.

SDMC said five person-under-investigation (PUI) cases were reported, two of which are still awaiting laboratory test results.

The police issued one compound notice in Betong for failing to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP), added SDMC. — Borneo Post