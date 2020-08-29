Education Ministry denies plans to build 10 Chinese primary schools, says deputy minister

Deputy Education Minister Muslimin Yahaya speaks to reporters during a press conference at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Raja Permaisuri Bainun in Ipoh June 9, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

SUNGAI BESAR, Aug 29 — The Education Ministry has denied plans to build and relocate 10 Chinese national-type primary schools (SJK(C)) as reported by the media recently.

Deputy Education Minister 1 Muslimin Yahaya said the ministry had never issued any statement or news on the matter.

“I was informed that the plan to build and relocate the schools (SJK© is old news.

“It is an old issue that is being played up, I am worried that this can evoke racist sentiments, at the ministry level we have not issued any statement,” he told reporters after launching the Sabak Bernam District Anti-Drug Squad here today.

He said this when asked to comment by the Peninsular Malay Students Association (GPMS) who called upon the ministry to explain the matter.

Commenting on sports and co-curricular activities allowed to be held outside classrooms beginning September 1, Muslimin said they were ready with the Standard Operating Procedures approved by the National Security Council.

However, according to the Sungai Besar member of Parliament, any sports tournaments at the school, district or state level was still prohibited until the end of the year.

“For now, the ministry only allows e-sports tournaments, as it can be organised virtually or online, other sporting events such as identifying new talent in sports have been postponed for this year,” he said.

Zulkifli, in his speech said Sabak Bernam was one of the 12 areas nationwide selected for AADK’s pilot project to fight drug abuse and other social problems.

“The pilot project which started in July 2019 involving the participation of 10 ministries and 15 agencies was aimed at eradicating drug and substance abuse and social problems in an integrated manner in these high-risk areas,” he said. — Bernama