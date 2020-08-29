Covid-19 screening of Amanjaya residents expected to be completed in a week, says Kedah exco

Health workers take coronavirus test samples of a food delivery rider at a drive-thru Covid-19 testing centre in Shah Alam April 18, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PENDANG, Aug 29 — The Covid-19 screening for 22,360 residents in Amanjaya, Sungai Petani, which has been placed under the administrative enhanced movement control order (EMCO), is expected to be completed in a week, according to a state executive councillor.

State Health and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Dr Mohd Hayati said as of yesterday, more than 3,000 residents had been screened while another 2,000 would be screened today.

“We are confident that the 22,360 residents in Amanjaya, Sungai Petani will undergo screening as instructed by the Ministry of Health, and we expect the screening to take more than a week.

“I would like to advise those who wear pink wristbands not to disobey the instructions,” he said when met by reporters at a ceremony for handing over contributions to mosques in the Pendang parliamentary constituency here today.

On Thursday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the enforcement of the administrative EMCO in Amanjaya, effective yesterday until a date to be announced later.

It covers three zones, namely Kenanga, Mawar and Melur. — Bernama