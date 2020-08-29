79 individuals arrested yesterday for breaching RMCO

In his daily Covid-19 press statement, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the police made 64,776 inspections yesterday, leading to the arrests. It involved 4,845 teams made of 16,796 personnel. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, August 29 — The authorities arrested 79 individuals yesterday for breaching the recovery movement control order (RMCO) regulations.

In his daily Covid-19 press statement, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the police made 64,776 inspections yesterday, leading to the arrests. It involved 4,845 teams made of 16,796 personnel.

“Out of the number, 51 individuals have been issued compounds while 28 individuals were remanded.

“Among the offences under the MCO include activities at pubs and nightclubs (11), failure to obtain (customer/visitor) records (18), not wearing face masks (17), operating beyond the time limit (1), private parties (22), as well as social gatherings without social distancing (10),” said Ismail Sabri.

Touching on Malaysia’s border security, the senior minister (security) said no arrests were made.

The police also visited 459 individuals undergoing the 14-day quarantine and found that all to have complied with the standard operating procedure (SOP).