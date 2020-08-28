Pejuang backs Shafie for PM

Pejuang’s pro tem deputy president Senator Datuk Marzuki Yahya was reported as saying the party has agreed to support Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal (pic) as the prime minister candidate for GE15. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, August 28 — Newly formed Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) will back Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal as its prime minister candidate for the 15th General Election.

Online portal The Malaysian Insight reported the party’s pro tem deputy president Senator Datuk Marzuki Yahya as saying the party had basically agreed to support the caretaker Sabah chief minister.

However, he admitted that the party has not held any detailed discussions on the matter but this has resulted in no collective agreement among opposition parties on their choice for the country’s top political post seeing the PKR is still backing its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“We are still with Shafie, but we have not discussed this seriously. Even DAP and Lim Guan Eng promised Shafie would be the PM.

“We still keep with that and we are looking forward to that, but there have been no discussions yet,” Marzuki reportedly said.

Touching on the upcoming Sabah polls, the former deputy foreign affairs minister said that his party will not be contesting any seats but will be supporting Warisan’s campaign.