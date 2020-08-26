Full list of 101 direct negotiation deals worth RM6.61b awarded under Pakatan govt

A Pakatan Harapan campaign billboard and flag are seen in Bandar Rinching, Semenyih February 27, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Here is the full list of the 101 direct negotiation deals awarded by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, as disclosed by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) today.

A total of RM6.61 billion worth of projects were awarded, and here is the breakdown according to ministries:

Siaran Media - Senarai 101 Projek Bernilai RM6.61 Bilion Melalui Perolehan Kerajaan Secara Rundingan Terus⠀

Bertarikh 26 Ogos 2020 pic.twitter.com/o4gjIxFrRe — Tengku Zafrul (@tzafrul_aziz) August 26, 2020

MORE TO COME