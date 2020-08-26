MOF: Three-quarters of RM6.6b direct negotiation deals under Pakatan govt went to Klang Valley double-tracking

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz when winding-up debate for the Ministry of Finance at Dewan Rakyat in Kuala Lumpur, August 24, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The Ministry of Finance has released the full list of 101 projects that were awarded through direct negotiations under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration, following calls to do so by the latter.

In the list, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) topped the list with four projects worth RM4.48 billion.

The bulk of spending involved the RM4.47 billion Klang Valley Double Track Project awarded to Dhaya Maju LTAT Sdn Bhd.

In July last year, then transport minister Anthony Loke said the 110-kilometre Klang Valley Double Track (KVDT) Phase 2 project would be revived with a cost reduction of over RM700 million.

