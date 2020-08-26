Former minister Rafidah Aziz backs Syed Saddiq on new youth-first party

Rafidah said that Malaysia must move away from politics focusing on race, religion and gender. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Political veteran Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz has expressed support for former minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s plan to form a multiracial and youth-centric party.

Malaysiakini reported the former international trade and industry minister as saying that Malaysia must move away from politics focusing on race, religion and gender.

“Our destinies are common and intertwined as Malaysians. We should address issues which are crosscutting, with no discrimination or favouritism or undue bias.

“We are already facing divisiveness and fractiousness, in our society, festered and exacerbated by narrowly focused politicking. Now there is that additional chasm based on age,” she said in an interview.

The former Wanita Umno chief said politics should be concerned about improving conditions for all in the areas of economic opportunities, education and social well-being.

“Leadership resides in individuals regardless of age, creed, faith, gender or heritage. Because a leader leads everyone, not just a select group,” she said.

Syed Saddiq confirmed that he will establish an independent youth-based party after saying he was not joining former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s new Parti Pejuang Tanah Air.

Political analysts have since expressed doubt over the viability of the former youth and sports minister movement, citing his own inexperience and Malaysian voters’ lack of maturity in such matters.