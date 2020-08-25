Environmental group supports closure of Kampung Selamat pig farms

Meenakshi called on the local authorities and relevant departments to support the ministry’s proposal until the pig farmers have implemented a zero discharge system and stop dumping pig waste directly into the river. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 25 — Environmental group Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM) has asked that all pig farms operating in Kampung Selamat, Tasek Gelugor be temporarily closed until the facilities implement a zero-waste system.

SAM president Meenakshi Raman voiced her full support for the proposal by the Environment and Water Ministry to temporarily close the pig farms due to pollution problems at the nearby Sungai Kreh.

“This is the best way forward to solve this endless environmental pollution problem that has affected the residents here as well as the people in the surrounding area for the past four decades,” she said in a statement today.

She called on the local authorities and relevant departments to support the ministry’s proposal until the pig farmers have implemented a zero discharge system and stop dumping pig waste directly into the river.

“This issue of pollution should not be taken lightly as it has long-term negative impacts on public health as well as water, air and soil quality,” she said.

She said the relevant authorities should conduct stringent enforcement to stop the discharge of waste into the river.

She warned that if the pollution was not curbed, it would also affect the state’s reputation as “Cleaner, Greener Penang”.

Meenakshi was commenting on remarks made by Mohd Zuhdi Marzuki, who is the political secretary to Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man recently.

Mohd Zuhdi reportedly proposed that all pig farms in Kampung Selamat be closed down temporarily until the issue of waste discharge in Sungai Kreh is resolved.

There are more than 70 pig farms with over 100,000 pigs being reared in the area.