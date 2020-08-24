Health Ministry says Police, legislative bodies to handle serious Covid-19 SOP violations, ensures public no one is above the law

Deputy Health Minister I Dr Noor Azmi said at the Health Ministry level, anyone found to have violated the SOP will be slapped with a compound under Section 25 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342). — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Serious cases of violation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) will be handled by the relevant authorities such as the police and legislative bodies, said Deputy Health Minister I Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali.

He said at the Health Ministry level, anyone found to have violated the SOP will be slapped with a compound under Section 25 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

However, Dr Noor Azmi said the law only provides for a maximum compound of RM1,000.

“If the case is brought to court under Section 24 (Act 342), they (the police and court) will decide based on the offence committed.

“No one is above the law, which is enforced not to victimise anyone but to protect the country and save the lives of the people,” he said during the question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (PH-Setiawangsa) on whether heavier penalties should be imposed against VIPs such as a minister who were found to have violated the SOP set.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Azmi said the government is still waiting for the report on ‘Sputnik-V’ Covid-19 vaccine from Russia.

“Based on the information received, the vaccine has yet to be registered and Russia will be conducting phase three of its clinical trials. So, in terms of clinical trials, it is not completed yet,” he said in reply to a supplementary question from Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh (Bersatu-Sabak Bernam).

Dr Noor Azmi said vaccine development is a long process that requires a thorough study in order to ensure its safety and effectiveness. — Bernama