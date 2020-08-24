Allocate more funds for Penang ferry, CM urges Putrajaya

This morning, Rapid Ferry announced that the ferry services have been suspended until August 26 due to technical issues with its four ferries. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 24 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has asked the federal government to provide sufficient funds to the Penang ferry services under Rapid Ferry.

The Penang lawmaker said this is for the sake of the people who uses the service.

“The federal government should allocate sufficient funds not only to stabilise the service but also to transform the overall mode of transport on the island and Butterworth,” he said in a statement issued today.

He said the federal government should not treat the ferry service as an “unwanted child” in which its management was given to several different agencies before this.

“What happened today is something that can be avoided if special initiatives and steps are taken by the relevant authorities for the future of Penang’s ferry services and overall economic impact,” he said.

He said the state government is now working on its Penang Transport Master Plan as an alternative in case this incident was to happen again.

This morning, Rapid Ferry announced that the ferry services have been suspended until August 26 due to technical issues with its four ferries.

Chow expressed his regret over the suspension of the ferry services that plies between the island and Butterworth on the mainland.

Chow said the ferry service is one of the most important mode of transport for Penangites especially in linking the island to the mainland.

Rapid Ferry, a subsidiary of Prasarana Malaysia Berhad, has also announced free shuttle bus services for the next two days to take commuters from Penang Sentral in Butterworth to Weld Quay on the island and vice versa.