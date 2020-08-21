Bangladeshi interviewee from Al Jazeera documentary deported from Malaysia tonight

Md Rayhan Kabir getting his travel documents checked by airport security at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, August 21, 2020. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, Aug 21 — Bangladeshi national, Md Rayhan Kabir, who was interviewed in the Al Jazeera documentary titled Locked Up in Malaysia’s Lockdown has been deported to his home country tonight.

He was brought to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here at about 9pm by Immigration officers.

Md Rayhan, 25, who was carrying a sling bag managed to wave and give a thumbs-up sign to a group of media representatives before being brought to the Immigration counter.

It was learned that he would be taking a Malaysia Airlines flight to Dhaka, Bangladesh at 11pm.

Md Rayhan was detained in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur on July 24 after the Immigration Department sought public assistance to track down the individual who appeared the Al Jazeera documentary.

In the documentary, Md Rayhan spoke about the treatment of illegal immigrants by the Malaysian authorities during the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud had earlier announced that Md Rayhan would be deported to his country of origin after all police investigations have been completed apart from cancelling his work permit and he was also blacklisted from entering Malaysia forever. — Bernama