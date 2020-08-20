Slim by-election: MCA to help address Chinese community issues, says Wee

MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said that MCA has worked as a team and strove for BN’s success. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 20 — MCA will help tackle issues pertaining to the Chinese community in Slim state constituency as part of efforts to ensure a massive win for Barisan Nasional's (BN) candidate in the by-election on August 29.

Its president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said that during the campaign period for the by-election, MCA has worked as a team and strove for BN’s success.

“I think the most important thing is how you communicate with the people. Even the house-to-house campaign is very important to show our concern and to interact with the local people.

“I think we (BN) have good base and traditionally we have been here for many years and we have to work hard to ensure that our partner in BN can win with a bigger majority, that is our hope to achieve this target,” he told reporters during his visit around Kampung Baru Slim River, here today.

About 10 per cent of 23,094 voters in the state constituency are from the Chinese community.

Wee, who is also the Transport Minister, said that MCA had already covered almost 90 per cent of Chinese voters in the Slim state constituency in its campaign activities.

“I believe that with efforts from all parties, both from BN as well as from the Perikatan Nasional coalition, all have been mobilised to help,” he said.

The Slim state by-election will see a three-cornered contest between BN candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz, 43, and two Independent candidates, S. Santhasekaran, 44, and Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, 38, who is representing the Parti Pejuang Tanahair (Pejuang) which submitted an official application to the Registrar of Societies (RoS) as a political party yesterday. — Bernama