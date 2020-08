Neelofa (centre), founder of Naelofar Hijab, poses with AirAsia female pilots wearing the Naelofar Hijab. ― Picture courtesy of AirAsia

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — AirAsia Bhd has announced the resignation of actress and TV host Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor as its non-executive independent director.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, AirAsia said the company received a notice of resignation dated August 17, 2020 from Neelofa on August 19, 2020.

It said Neelofa cited “her other personal commitments” as the reason for her resignation.

Neelofa, 31, was appointed to the position on December 8, 2017. — Bernama