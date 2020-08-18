Woman arrested in Johor for flying Malaysian flag upside down

The Jalur Gemilang being flown upside down at the restaurant along Jalan Lee Ah Leng in Taman Nasib, Kluang. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Police

JOHOR BARU, Aug 18 — Police have detained a 55-year-old restaurant owner after a Jalur Gemilang was found to be flown upside down at her premises in Taman Nasib, Kluang two days ago.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the woman was arrested on Sunday after a police report was lodged.

“A team from the Kluang district police headquarters was alerted on the matter and they found the national flag being flown upside down at the restaurant along Jalan Lee Ah Leng in Taman Nasib, Kluang,” he said during a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Ayob Khan said investigations revealed that the restaurant had operated between 2017 until December 2019.

However, he said the restaurant closed down in January.

“The woman will be charged under Section 5 of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act,” said Ayob Khan.

Last week, four individuals were arrested after a Jalur Gemilang and Johor state flag was found flown upside down at a factory in Tebrau Industrial Area here.

Ayob Khan was reported as saying that cases of hoisting the national flag upside down should not be taken lightly as the sovereignty and peace of the country should always be preserved.

“As I have stated before, the Johor police will not tolerate any lame excuses. I would like to advise, stern action will be taken based on the existing law if there are still such irresponsible acts,” he reportedly said.