Putrajaya mulls law to make MySejahtera use mandatory

The MySejahtera app is pictured on a smartphone June 7, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 ― The government was considering legislating the compulsory use of the MySejahtera mobile application for its Covid-19 containment efforts, said Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) told Parliament this would allow authorities to better enforce its usage.

“The government is at the stage of improving efforts to ensure business premises' use of the mobile application (MySejahtera).

“We are discussing with the National Security Council (NSC) to possibly enforce the use of the mobile application as a law,” he said the Parliament today.

Redzuan was responding to former deputy health minister Dr Lee Boon Chye's supplementary question about the government's efforts to ensure was used for entry registration instead of pen and paper.

To an earlier question from Dr Lee about the uptake of the app, Redzuan said there were 15.1 million registered users as of August 16.

“As of August 16, 322 Covid-19 positive cases were detected via the mobile application.

“This proves that the application is effective to assist the government in containing the Covid-19 infection,” said Redzuan.

Since August 3, the app was made the primary contact tracing app for entry registration although others may still be used alongside.

Previously, it was reported that only 3.7 million were registered with the service.