Ismail Sabri: Govt not seeking to amend Act 342 to reduce ‘excessive’ RM1,000 fine for flouting MCO

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says the government will not amend the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulation 2020 to reduce the RM1,000 fine imposed for flouting the MCO. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The federal government will not amend the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulation 2020 to reduce the RM1,000 fine imposed for flouting the movement control order (MCO), Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob reiterated today.

Explaining the government’s position, Ismail Sabri said the compound was not aimed at burdening anyone but protecting society at large from Covid-19.

“Try imagining that even though people have been compounded, there are still many more committing said offences. Imagining if there was no compound to begin with or at a reduced amount, I am afraid that many more offences will be committed which will eventually affect society and the offender themselves.

“So the government, until today, has made the decision to not amend Act 342 to reduce the fine,” he said in a press briefing here.

He pointed out that those slapped with the compound could still submit an appeal in court for the amount to be reduced at the judge's discretion.

“Most importantly, the signal is clear that the government will not compromise on this matter,” he added.

This comes after several MPs recently urged the government to reduce the fine for those not observing the rule, describing the RM1,000 compound as “excessive”.

Among the offences liable to a fine include not observing the mandatory face mask rule when in public.

Beginning August 1, the wearing of face masks was mandated on public transportation and in crowded spaces as part of the government's efforts to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission.