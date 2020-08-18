IGP: Senior cop appointed to locate Muhammad Riduan's whereabouts

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks to reporters during a press conference in Bukit Aman, Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 ― A senior police officer has been appointed to lead the investigation into the case of M. Indira Gandhi who is the ex-wife of Muhammad Riduan Abdullah, says Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

Without divulging further details of the senior police officer, he said the senior police officer was assigned to track down and contact Muhammad Riduan Abdullah.

“I would like to state that I do not take the case lightly because I am also a father so I really understand the feeling of losing a child,” he told Bernama after a PDRM Outstanding Service Award ceremony at the Senior Officers Mess, Bukit Aman, here.

Abdul Hamid revealed recently that his team received a lot of negative comments from netizens who criticised the police regarding the case.

“They (netizens) think catching Muhammad Riduan is like catching a chicken? We are catching a fugitive who is always on the run in a country.

“I cannot just enter the country and arrest him!” he said when asked to comment on the development of Indira Gandhi’s case.

Abdul Hamid said his team was trying to get Muhammad Riduan to have the self-confidence to come forward and surrender to help with the police investigation.

“What is he (Muhammad Riduan) afraid of? He is not facing a death sentence. We hope he can attend the court for his daughter’s sake,” he said.

He said his team also received the help of a local politician and a religious officer to help police track down Muhammad Riduan.

“We want to find a solution to the case and to ensure that it is resolved as soon as possible,” he said.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that Muhammad Riduan was believed to be not residing permanently at a place overseas.

Earlier, the media reported that police were working on the appropriate approach in an effort to speed up the process of reuniting Indira Gandhi with her youngest daughter, Prasana Diksa.

Currently Muhammad Riduan’s whereabouts are still unknown. He disappeared with Prasana Diksa in 2011.

In January 2018, the Federal Court ruled that the conversion of three children of kindergarten teacher, Indira Gandhi to Islam almost 10 years ago was null and void. ― Bernama