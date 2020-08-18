Bersatu’s Redzuan concedes undeniable hit from Dr Mahathir’s new party but sees common ground

Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) is certain to affect support for Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), said Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said.

The Bersatu supreme council member said this was because both appealed to the Malay community.

“There is impact, I cannot deny that. But it’s up to us (Bersatu) to strengthen the party or if we want to make way for them (Pejuang) to join us.

“Because it seems like they have the same goal, just that they are using a different way,” he told reporters during a press conference at the Parliament building here today.

He said both Bersatu and Pejuang were for the rule of law.

“I don’t have to repeat what is happening today, you know what is happening today.

“There are demands from some pressure group within our partners for example to interfere, but we are not going to interfere with the rule of law.

“So, I’m not surprised if one day they (Pejuang) will join us in a grand coalition. You never know,” he said.

Last week, Dr Mahathir said Pejuang is formed not to divide the Malays but to further strengthen the community, Islam, country and the people.

He said this was why the party was called Parti Pejuang Tanah Air.

Today, Redzuan also downplayed Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa’s assertion that BN and Umno would not join a formal Perikatan Nasional, saying there were too many conflicting statements about the matter.