Tourism Malaysia D-G: Good hygiene, Covid-19 SOP compliance important to restore tourist confidence

Tourists are seen wearing masks to protect themselves against the new coronavirus in Kuala Lumpur January 26, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Aug 17 — Tourism Malaysia has urged the industry players to boost tourist confidence through good hygiene practices in an effort to draw visitors to tourist destinations in the country.

Its director-general Datuk Musa Yusof said apart from that, compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) was also important to restore public confidence in travelling.

“Instead of promoting the slogan, ‘Malaysia Truly Asia’, we should rebuild trust in the destination,” he said in his speech at the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) between Tourism Malaysia and Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) at UiTM Hotel here today.

Musa also reminded the people and tourism industry players to always adhere to the SOP issued by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) in line with the government’s move to allow interstate travel to boost the sector.

He explained that a total of 13 SOPs had been set by Motac covering various tourism sectors including services related to travel agencies, hotels, theme parks and water theme parks.

“Tourism industry players must fully comply with the SOP and must always ensure that travellers observe physical distancing as well as having the MySejahtera application at their premises,” he told reporters when met later.

On the reopening of the border between Malaysia and Singapore today, Musa said it only involved business visits and was done in stages.

“It is more for individuals who have to attend business meetings and for those who have set up businesses here (Malaysia). They are also considered tourists if they stay more than 24 hours in a country,” he said.

Cross-border travel between Malaysia and Singapore starting today was made after both countries reached an agreement through two schemes, namely the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and the Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA). — Bernama