Rina Harun retains post as Srikandi chief

Datuk Seri Rina Harun speaks during a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Rural Development Ministry in Putrajaya January 30, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun has retained her position as Bersatu’s Srikandi chief for the term 2019-2022 in the party elections for the women’s wing yesterday.

Bersatu Election Committee chairman Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar said, meanwhile, Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin would helm the vice chief’s post.

“A total of 11,609 delegates voted during their respective divisional meetings.

“Of the 168 divisions that were eligible to convene today, three failed to convene due to the lack of a quorum,” he said in a statement last night.

Syed Hamid said the delegates also picked the Permanent Chairman, Deputy Permanent Chairman and 15 Srikandi Committee members in the party’s inaugural elections. — Bernama