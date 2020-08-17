Ismail Sabri: 286 people arrested for RMCO breaches yesterday

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — High arrest numbers during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) persisted across the country yesterday when 286 people were detained over various infractions, according to Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The senior minister said 44 have been remanded while the others were issued compounds.

“Among the offences committed in breach of MCO regulations were failing to prepare contact tracing items at their entrances (34 cases), operating over the time limit (four cases), not wearing face masks (35 cases), and activities involving large crowds that make social distancing difficult (213 cases),” he said in a statement today.

The offences were detected during 64,802 checks conducted nationwide by the Compliance Operations Task Force led by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

On border security, Ismail said 53 roadblocks were conducted yesterday and 19,355 vehicles were checked.

Ismail said that from July 24 to yesterday, a total of 12,063 Malaysians have returned home from 32 different countries, and were placed in 66 appointed quarantine centres across the country.

From that total, 43 people have been hospitalised and 4,886 discharged and allowed to return home.

Additionally, Ismail said PDRM yesterday conducted 362 compliance checks on those undergoing home quarantine and found none breaking their stay home order.