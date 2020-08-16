Dr Noor Hisham: 25 new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia today, with 28 recoveries

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 25 new cases were reported today, bringing the total number of positive cases to 9,200. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — The number of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia draws closer to the 10,000 mark, as 25 new cases were reported today, bringing the total number of positive cases to 9,200.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the number of active cases ongoing now stands at 216.

“Of the 25 cases reported today, 16 are import cases in which the infection occurred abroad. The 16 include 11 Malaysians and five foreigners,” he said in a statement.

The import cases involve Thailand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Yemen, Lebanon, the United Kingdom, and Japan, all of which are concentrated in the KL Federal Territory and Selangor.

“Of the remaining nine domestic cases, seven involved Malaysians and two involved foreigners. Five cases are related to the Tawar cluster in Kedah, one in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, and one in Penang, which is also related to the Tawar cluster.

“The two domestic cases involving foreigners occurred in the KL Federal Territory, with both detected following a random screening at the workplace by the District Health Office, involving restaurant employees,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

The director-general added the closure of the restaurant in question has since gone viral on social media, causing some alarm among its patrons. He said the District Health Office will conduct active case detection and collect samples, while the restaurant undergoes cleaning and debacterialisation.

“At present, seven Covid-19 positive cases are being treated in hospitals with two requiring breathing assistance. 28 cases have since recovered and were permitted to be discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,859 cases or 96.3 per cent of all total cases.

“No deaths were reported today, leaving the total number of fatalities at 125 cases or 1.36 per cent of all total cases,” he said.

On the Tawar cluster, first reported several days before, the five cases reported in Kedah and one case in Penang now brings the total number of positive infections to 39 cases.

“As of 12pm today, 899 people have been screened in this cluster. This includes 727 in Kedah with 35 testing positive, 164 in Penang with four testing positive, and eight in Perak with no positive cases detected as of yet.

“Active case detection and close contact tracing is still being carried out, and the public will be updated on its developments from time to time,” Dr Noor Hisham said.