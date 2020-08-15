Report: Bersatu to show 288 purported ‘Blackout’ faction rebels the door

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin says he will issue notices to the 288 people who terminated their memberships. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — A total of 288 people will see their Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) memberships terminated with immediate effect over their alleged ties to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Bersatu “Blackout” faction, Astro Awani reported yesterday.

The party’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said this was done upon investigation of complaints received.

“The list will be released in the press, and by Bersatu’s division chiefs and party election committee.

“As I have said before, we have investigated all complaints received, and today, I will issue notices to the 288 whom we have taken action against and terminated their Bersatu memberships.

“I have informed several media outlets and the list will be published, God willing, by tomorrow via newspapers, and sent to the respective divisions,” he was quoted as saying yesterday after the appointment ceremony of Deputy Inspector-General Datuk Acryl Sani Abdullah in Putrajaya.

Hamzah added that Bersatu will also reveal all 288 names to prevent them from attending any divisional meetings and so that their names can be removed as party election candidates.

Astro Awani also reported him as saying that Bersatu had received over 30,000 new membership applications over the past two weeks.