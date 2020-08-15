Foreign minister: Malaysia firm on two-state solution to Palestinian-Israeli conflict

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein says Malaysia reiterates its long-held position that the creation of an independent (State of) Palestine through a two-state solution. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 ― Malaysia today reiterated it is firm on its stand on a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said Malaysia’s position on the issue of Palestine has always been consistent, whereby it has always rejected the illegal and unilateral action by Israel to implement its plan to annex parts of the Occupied Palestinian Territories in the West Bank.

“Malaysia, which has no diplomatic relations with Israel, reiterates its long-held position that the creation of an independent (State of) Palestine through a two-state solution, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine as the only viable solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict.

“Malaysia will continue to support concrete and genuine efforts towards achieving this just and lasting solution, through negotiations involving the parties concerned, based on international laws and relevant United Nations’ resolutions,” Hishammuddin said in a statement.

Referring to the Aug 13 US-brokered peace deal between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel, he said Malaysia viewed the normalisation of relations between the UAE and Israel as the sovereign right of the former.

The UAE-Israel normalisation of relations includes the suspending of Israel's annexation plans in the West Bank. ― Bernama