Final tally for Guan Eng bail fund is RM3.947m

The crowdsourcing effort ended at midnight yesterday and was organised by DAP to help its secretary-general Lim Guan Eng post bail. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — DAP’s “Solidarity with Lim Guan Eng” fundraising campaign has raised a total of RM3.947 million after one week.

The crowdsourcing effort ended at midnight yesterday and was organised by the party to help its secretary-general post bail.

In a statement today, DAP national publicity secretary Tony Pua thanked all those who had donated to the fund, calling the response “incredible” and “exceeding all expectations”.

“Hundreds of thousands of Malaysian of all races have responded overwhelmingly to join the campaign raising an incredible total of RM 3.947 million as the campaign ended yesterday midnight,” he said.

“The response has been incredible and has exceeded all expectations. This goes to show that the people are extremely angry at the brazen political persecution carried out by the powers that be against Lim Guan Eng in a case that bears no merit.”

Pua, who is also Damansara MP, confirmed that the funds raised will go towards Lim’s bail and the remainder, if any, will be set aside for the next general election.

“As stated at the launch of the campaign, the funds raised will be used to pay for bail set by the court and any surplus received from the donations will go towards the general election to fight the backdoor government and return the mandate to Malaysians who voted for change in 2018,” he added.

Lim was charged with three separate counts of graft in two separate courts in Kuala Lumpur and Butterworth.

He faced a charge of soliciting a bribe related to the undersea tunnel project under Section 16 (a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009 in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court last Friday.

He was then charged with abuse of power to obtain gratification of RM3.3 million in relation to the undersea tunnel under Section 23(1) of the same act at the Butterworth Sessions Court here yesterday.

Lim was also charged with using his position as the Penang chief minister to obtain gratification of RM372,009.00 for his wife while businesswoman Phang Li Koon was charged with abetting him.