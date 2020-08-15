Covid-19: Voice mail message claiming 63 people in Guar Chempedak tested positive fake, say police

A WhatsApp voice mail claiming that 63 people in Guar Chempedak have tested positive for Covid-19 is fake. — AFP pic

YAN, Aug 15 — A WhatsApp voice mail message, which has gone viral, claiming that 63 people in Guar Chempedak near here have tested positive for Covid-19 is fake, said Yan District Police chief DSP Shahnaz Akhtar.

When contacted by Bernama today, he said the 34-second audio was fake because the actual number of people who had been infected in the district presently was not that many.

As such, he urged the public not to simply disseminate fake news which could cause panic, adding that all Covid-19 statistics would only be announced by the Health Ministry. — Bernama